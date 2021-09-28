LAKE PLACID — Friday night lights and fall – that means homecoming is just around the corner. Students will make fond memories of their homecoming days they can look back on years after they have graduated high school. The “Spirit Week” celebrates school spirit by dressing up, riding on a float in a parade and simply being young and carefree.
Lake Placid High School did move its homecoming festivities back a week. However, Avon Park and Sebring High Schools are keeping the same schedule from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.
Avon Park kicked off the week with Super Hero Day. Students dressed up as their favorite super hero on Monday, Sept. 27; today, they dress to impress Hawaiian style. Wednesday is Western/Hat Day. Thursday is Grade Level Color Wars Day when freshmen should wear green while sophomores should sport yellow, juniors should don blue and seniors should show up in purple like royalty. Friday is Spirit Day; dress to support your team.
The Avon Park Homecoming Parade will take place on Thursday, Sept. 30 and will line up at 4:15 p.m. on Museum Avenue. The parade will step off at 5 p.m.
Friday night, the Red Devils will tackle the Clewiston Tigers. Homecoming candidates will be introduced at 6:45 p.m. as they are driven around the track before the game. The homecoming court will be recognized at half time.
According to homecoming organizer Sherri Whidden, there will not be a homecoming dance. Instead, the school might have a winter dance later in the year.
Sebring High School will have Spirit Days this week through Friday, Oct. 1.
Thunder Games will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Firemen’s Field. The homecoming parade is Thursday through downtown.
Friday continues with homecoming celebrations and the Blue Streaks will take on the Hardee High School Wildcats. The homecoming king and queen will be announced and the Royal Court will be recognized.
Like Avon Park, Sebring High School will not be hosting a homecoming dance. Organizers are considering a winter dance.
Homecoming 2021 Lake Placid High School will celebrate the following week, from Nov. 1-6.
Start off the week with Mars Monday; dress up like something out of this world. Tuesday is Color Wars. Wednesday is wild Western day dress up, the Rumble (Powderpuff and games). Thursday will have students decked out for Jersey Day.
Friday is the big day for homecoming. Everyone should dress to support their Green Dragons on Spirit Day as they take on Avon Park’s Red Devils at 7 p.m. The tradition continues with the Homecoming Parade down Green Dragon Drive and Interlake Boulevard. The school will have a pep rally to encourage the football team. Homecoming Court will be recognized during the halftime show at the football game.
Lake Placid showed Saturday as a tentative Homecoming Dance. The school’s social media post said a “firm decision” about the dance will be made during the first week of October.