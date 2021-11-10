LAKE PLACID — The liquid sunshine did not cancel Lake Placid High School’s Homecoming Parade on Friday morning. The rough weather was no match for Dragon pride as athletes, students and cheerleaders donned ponchos and school spirit.
School officials said the parade was a go, rain or shine, and would only be canceled in case of lightning. Educator Kate Grizzell coordinated the parade. Lake Placid Police Department provided traffic control.
Luckily, the rain slowed to a drizzle as the parade stepped off, allowing convertibles to lower their roofs to present the homecoming court hopefuls. Some chose to ride inside of vehicles because of the weather.
The parade was escorted by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Kevin Gentry.
The JROTC battalion was impressive with their Army Battle Dress Uniforms on while they marched and called out cadences led by 1SG Alix Jolicoeur. They proudly carried the colors down Interlake Boulevard.
Proud parents huddled under umbrellas and waved to their kids from the sidewalks. Residents and business owners watched from under awnings and wished the football team good luck for the homecoming game that evening against Avon Park High School.
Chants echoed through the town from the cheerleaders. Each class had a float; perhaps the loudest riders on a float were from the sophomores and freshmen.
The Color Guard was hot stuff as they performed with flags decorated with flames. The Art Club decorated and rode upon a boat, a weather appropriate vehicle.
One parent said she was glad the school went ahead with the parade despite the rain because COVID has forced schools to cancel many functions over the past couple of years.
The parade ended with LPPD Chief James Fansler following behind the last float.