Homeless can grab food from Elks-donated fridge

AVON PARK — People know it’s cool to help the homeless, but it’s also nice to help keep food cool for the folks that need it.
Members of Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 did just that on Saturday when they donated a new Frigidaire refrigerator to Hands for the Homeless in Avon Park. The Lodge also presented the group grants totaling $4,000 for food and other supplies for the nonprofit to pass on to the poor.
The Avon Park nonprofit, founded four years ago by Jane Breylinger and other volunteers, offers food, clothing, and other services for not just homeless people, but also working poor who can’t afford food for themselves or their children once the rent is paid.
At night, when the regular Hands for Homeless food bank at 7 Jim Rodgers Ave., is closed, hungry people can reach into a fridge just outside the building and grab something to eat. But heat and weather quickly ages the ice boxes to the point where they don’t work anymore.
“Your gift is huge,” Breylinger told the Elks, who gathered at the center for a noon, Saturday refrigerator ribbon-cutting. She told them
“Just being able to have a brand new thing that we don’t have to worry about going bad is a gift,” she told Wainetta Homes, the Exalted Ruler of the Lodge. “We don’t have to worry about someone reaching in and getting bad food.”
Homes and fellow Elk and former exalted ruler of the Lodge, Ronna Mason, said feeding the hungry is a national goal of the Elks.
“Since our inception in 1927, Sebring Elks has given $8.4 million to the community of Highlands County,” Mason said. “We raise money through our charity bingo on Sunday nights, and other fundraisers, like our golf tournament.”
Jacob Lyons, a chef who volunteers with Hands for Homeless, founded Glory Mission several years ago. He told the Elks at the presentation that he feeds the homeless to honor his grandmother, who died several years ago.
“We are going to make the most of your grants to help the most people we can,” he said.