SEBRING — A homeless trio, moved out of the woods a week ago and moved off Sebring Parkway early this week, have been moved again.
When faced with vacating the shoulder of the Parkway, they trekked their belongings through low-undergrowth pine flatwoods to the edge of State Road 17, across from Dinner Lake Haven Mobile Home Park.
Their collection of bicycles and belongings appeared there late Thursday, and by Friday morning, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies, assisted by trusty inmates, had them packing their things back up.
“I told them, ‘You need to take just what you can carry on your back,’” said Lt. Clay Kinslow, who, along with Environmental Deputy Robert Gunthorp, found themselves supervising trusty inmates, loading up another trailer with the trio’s excess belongings.
The trio, evicted more than a week ago from woods between the two roadways, had to pare down their belongings on Tuesday when deputies arrived with two trailers to haul off what they couldn’t carry.
Kinslow and his fellow deputies estimated that after the two trailers on Tuesday and one Friday, they may have carted off almost two tons of belongings: approximately 4,000 pounds.
Even after paring down belongings again on Friday, the trio still had a flattop rolling cart and a standing cart full of belongings, along with their bicycles.
When asked where they planned to go, Christina, the woman of the group, said they had a friend’s house where they could go, and after that, an aunt of one of them.