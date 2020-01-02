SEBRING — It wasn’t Santa Claus that tried to enter a Sebring home on Christmas Eve.
Sebring police officers arrested 28-year-old Christopher Andrew Cassel, listed as homeless, on charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and second-degree petit theft — third offense.
He’s currently being held in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bond.
The incident took place the morning of Christmas Eve, at 7:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The resident had gone outside and found her garage door open. She went back inside and shut the door, then came back outside. At that point, she saw a white man in a black jacket sitting on the driver’s side of her car.
She yelled at him, “Get out of my car!” reports said, and ran inside to get her husband to call police. When she returned outside, a neighbor told her the man had run behind a house on Stenawahee Avenue.
When she spoke with police, reports said, she did not yet know if anything had been taken from her car. She had not looked.
She said, however, that she could identify him, if she saw him again, and would press charges.
Police found a man matching the description, later identified as Cassel, in the area of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway, reports said.
Reports said Cassel had a brown journal on him, which was later identified as the victim’s. He also had a Heartland Bank bag, and gave officers consent to search it. In the bag, officers found paperwork with the victim’s name on it, including the car’s registration paperwork, and $1.
Police took the victim to Cassel’s location and she said she was 96% sure it was him, reports said.