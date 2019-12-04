LAKE PLACID — What started as a Thanksgiving Day civil dispute and allegations of a stolen cell phone and keys ended with a 37-year-old woman being arrested on assault and exposure charges.
Jessie Jean Bentz, currently listed as homeless in Lake Placid, is facing charges of indecent exposure, resisting an officer without violence and two counts of simple assault on law enforcement, fire or emergency medical personnel.
She is in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bond.
Arrest reports state that at 9:09 a.m. last Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, Lake Placid police went to an Alderman Drive address regarding the civil and theft complaints.
According to reports, law enforcement had been called to the address in the past. A 63-year-old man said Bentz had his phone and keys, and gestured toward U.S. 27, where an officer found her on a side street, sitting on the ground with a large handbag.
To questions of what was going on, Bentz allegedly said, “Sometimes I have the mornings and who knows,” followed by “Nothing. I don’t know what to tell you. It’s unacceptable behavior.”
She told the officer she didn’t have the stolen items. When the officer asked her to bring the bag to the patrol car to be searched, she instead started handing over items from the bag and dumping it onto the concrete.
Reports said she had five or six mobile phones in the bag. When asked if one belonged to the alleged victim, she said, “Absolutely not” and mumbled afterward, reports said.
When the officer radioed for the victim to come over and identify a phone, Bentz allegedly started grabbing things back, stuffing them in the bag. The officer took the purse from her and she asked why he was grabbing her stuff.
After being told the alleged victim was en route to identify possible items, she continued to reach for the purse, grappling with the officer in the process, reports said.
At one point, reports said, she grabbed the officer’s and an accompanying deputy’s arms and said, “You guys hold hands.”
The victim was able to identify his phone, at which point Bentz allegedly threatened to strip naked.
According to reports, while the victim and deputy tried to locate his keys, she took off her clothes above her pants, and then tried to take off her pants.
The officer and deputy were able to restrain her, reports said, and put her in handcuffs, covered her with her jacket and put her in the back of a patrol car.