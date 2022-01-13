LAKE PLACID — As the town prepares to dig sewer lines along the streets of its lakeside neighborhoods and elsewhere, homeowners wonder whether they’ll have to pay for the “last mile.”
That’s the distance from the home’s plumbing to a future street pipe that will carry raw sewage to an advanced wastewater treatment plant.
The $40 million project, which is at its beginning planning stages, will replace more than a thousand aging septic tanks now in use in the yards around the canals and Lakes June, August, Placid, Huntley, and elsewhere.
At Monday’s Town Council meeting, Lake Placid Town Engineer Joe Barber told council members that Florida Department of Environmental Protection will reimburse the town for installing those connections, too.
“Homeowners aren’t going to have to pay for the connection,” Barber said. “Today we were informed the grant will reimburse us for the hookups. Our plan is to get as many homes hooked up with the grant as possible.”
Councilman Ray Royce urged Barber to ensure that the least expensive, as well as the most expensive, homes enjoy free connections to the sewer lines. Property owners who build homes after the sewer line is installed will have to pay for their connections.
Barber offered this caveat: The town will pay for the connections until the $40 million grant runs out. Planning for the new sewer infrastructure is still in its infancy. Barber and his staff will soon determine what contractors they’ll hire from a list the council pre-approved last year, said Mayor John Holbrook.
“The state told us if we had the paperwork, we could have started today,” Holbrook said. “They have been very accommodating; they answered all our questions and have promised to continue their support.”
According to Barber, Lake Placid has a five-year window to complete the project. Barber and his staff are focused on finalizing the project’s details.