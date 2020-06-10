I was saddened to learn that Homer’s Buffet will permanently close. Too many factors worked against them in their effort to stay afloat during the COVID pandemic.
I’m not big on buffets, but Homer’s was reasonably priced with friendly employees and a pleasant dining experience. The food wasn’t the very best quality, but it was good and you were never hungry when you left. Saturday ‘steak night’ was a particular favorite of mine.
I hope the staff will find good jobs elsewhere. Homer’s had been a Sebring staple for well over 20 years and was a great meeting place for various functions. I wish the best for all who helped make Homer’s a Sebring favorite. You will be missed.
Warren Pender
Sebring