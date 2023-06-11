Homer’s Original Smorgasbord in Sebring has been closed this week by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, for public health and safety reasons.
Officials at the DBPR in Tallahassee were not readily available on Friday to give specific details on the matter, nor to say how long the popular local eatery would stay closed.
It’s not the first time this year that Homer’s has been cited with violations by DBPR. There was another case that was resolved on March 16 when the restaurant came into compliance.
That case, as reported in the Tallahassee Democrat, dates to March 13 and involves several issues, many of which were corrected on site.
High priority issues in that case included having improper pesticides or insecticides at the restaurant, food that had gone beyond its date, food stored at the wrong temperature, food on the salad bar kept at the wrong temperature, food left on the buffet beyond a safe time frame and no time marks on some foods to help manage freshness.
Intermediate issues at that time included using a handwashing sink for purposes other than hand washing and no paper towels or mechanical dryer available at the handwashing sink.
Among the basic issues, some were listed as repeat violations, including having equipment and utensils not properly air-dried, Lexan pans and lids being stacked and nested while wet; having cracked, broken or burned food storage containers and lids, and having standing water in a floor drain with the drain emptying slowly.
All of these matters were resolved by March 16, according to reports.
Other DBPR cases involving Homer’s occurred in July 2022, May 2022, May 2021 and November 2020. Most were resolved within two or three days.
One case, news reports stated, had a $200 fine, ordered on April 5, 2021. Another had an $800 fine, ordered on Dec. 8, 2021.
The building that houses Homer’s at 1000 Sebring Square was built in 1983, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office. The restaurant itself is known to have been in operation since at least as early as 1985 with new owners taking over in 2020.