Homers closed by DBPR

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation left this sign on Homer’s Original Smorgasbord as of Friday morning, citing violations but not specifying which violations had closed the buffet restaurant.

 JIM ERVIN/CORRESPONDENT

Homer’s Original Smorgasbord in Sebring has been closed this week by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, for public health and safety reasons.

Officials at the DBPR in Tallahassee were not readily available on Friday to give specific details on the matter, nor to say how long the popular local eatery would stay closed.

Recommended for you