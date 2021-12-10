SEBRING — Holiday spirit has ramped up in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring with the release of the “’Twas the Lights before Christmas” map.
It lists a total of 18 participants, mostly residences. People who want to start touring the lights can now plan out their holiday visit to the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District to see the homes and businesses festooned for the holidays. Links to printable maps may be found at www.SNLRecreation.com.
Lights-seekers can also start taking note of which houses they want to vote on for the “Voters Choice” on the district’s social media page.
Formal judging will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, with decorations lit and visible by 6 p.m. Displays will get rated by the overall first impression, the “wow” factor, completeness, originality/creativity and the festive/holiday theme.
“Voters Choice” judging will take place via the District’s Facebook page by the number of “likes” from viewers. Participants must submit a nighttime photo, to be posted online starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, one day before in-person judging. The display with the most “likes” between 9 a.m. Dec. 15 and 6 p.m. Dec. 16 will win the Voter’s Choice prize.
For those without maps who want to set up their own tour, participating addresses this year are: 4303 Navarre Ave., 4217 Tangier St., 4510 Pebble Beach Drive, 4548 Pebble Beach Drive, 4749 San Lorenzo Drive, 4706 San Lorenzo Drive, 3229 Sunrise Drive, 3104 Sunrise Drive, 3011 Sunrise Drive, 2401 Sunrise Drive, 3822 El Rado Ave., 6413 Granada Blvd., 4008 Fonseca Ave., 3906 Loretto Ave., 4014 Loretto Ave., 4022 Loretto Ave., 3937 Mendoza Ave. and 3901 Cortez Blvd.
It’s too late to sign up for this year, but for further details about participating in the event next year, contact Sun ‘N Lake Supervisor of Recreation and Events Kelly Banks at kbanks@snldistrict.org.