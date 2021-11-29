TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Hondurans voted Sunday for a successor to deeply unpopular President Juan Orlando Hernández in elections that could oust his National Party after 12 years in power.
The candidate most likely to do this is Xiomara Castro of the leftist Liberty and Re-foundation party. The former first lady is making her third bid for the presidency and is the only one of 13 opposition candidates with a chance to beat Hernández’s handpicked successor, Nasry Asfura, a folksy Tegucigalpa mayor.
Such is the level of mistrust among Hondurans in the electoral process that many fear there could be disturbances in the streets no matter who wins.
Julio Cesar Nieto, a 62-year-old retiree from the judicial system, said he hoped the political parties would act responsibly and recognize a winner to avoid the violence that occurred following elections four years ago.
“Everyone is looking for a change,” Nieto said after casting his ballot at an elementary school in the capital’s El Bosque neighborhood. The polling site opened to voters more than hour after it was scheduled to.
Despite the late start, voting appeared orderly. Poll workers checked IDs, scanned fingerprints and took photos of voters. Ballots were marked, deposited in clear plastic boxes — for president, for members of congress, for local races — and voters’ pinkies were stained with ink.
Luis Guillermo Solis, Costa Rica’s former president and leader of the observation mission of the Organization of American States, said late Sunday morning that preliminary reports had started arriving from their observers and things seemed normal.
“We have been in various (voting) centers already and we are seeing more or less the same, long lines of people exercising their civic right,” he said.
Sandra Castillo voted Sunday at the National Pedagogic University in a middle-class Tegucigalpa neighborhood. She said she voted for change, not necessarily of party, but a change of people in power, so “they don’t keep governing the same way.”
Honduras’ elected leaders have affected businesses and investment in the way they’ve governed, said Castillo, who works in administration in the judicial system. Statistics like unemployment make the country’s struggles undeniable, she said.
And yet she didn’t hear clear plans for how to address those problems in any of the candidates’ campaigns.
“I didn’t see real proposals for what they’re going to do, how they’re going to do it,” Castillo said. “The speeches were a bit empty of plans.”
Asfura voted at the same location later in the morning. He called for peace and respect for the voting process.
Asked about his opponents, Asfura demurred. “I don’t say opposition, they are my friends,” said the long-time Tegucigalpa mayor. “Today all of us politicians must demonstrate a civic act for Honduras.”
After a protracted contest filled with irregularities in 2017, protesters filled the streets and the government imposed a curfew. Three weeks later Hernández was declared the winner despite the Organization of American States observation mission calling for an election re-do. At least 23 people were killed.
This time businesses along major thoroughfares in the capital are taking no chances. Workers mounted sheets of plywood over their many of their windows on Saturday.