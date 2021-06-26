Honesty is what we want
In 1993 Congress mandated the National Voter Registration Act, to “conduct a general program that makes a reasonable effort to remove the names of ineligible voters from the rolls.” Both Republican and Democrat election officials have failed the requirements of the law.
Judicial Watch discovered in Georgia alone from state voter data that over 4,700 absentee ballots in the 2020 presidential election listed non-residential addresses as their place of residence, a violation of state law. The Justice Department should do its duty and investigate and enforce federal law.
Voter fraud was brought to the attention of Judicial Watch by credible and authoritative study noting that “24 million – one of every eight – voter registrations in the United States are no longer valid or are significantly inaccurate: and those 1.8 million deceased individuals are listed as voters,” and that, “2.75 million people have registrations in more than one state. Their most recent research revealed that 353 U.S. counties had 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens. In other words, the registration rates of those counties exceeded 100% of eligible voters.”
It is time for voter ID. Neighbor, take a stand. Get on their websites and know what they honestly believe. Who did you put in office? Did they keep their word? If not, why not?
Call Capital Switchboard at 202-224-3121 and check out the one you put in power. Demand they vote “NO” on bill HR1. HR1 “federalizes election law on an historical unprecedented scale, systemically impairs existing federal and state laws concerning election integrity and imposes new burdens and restrictions on political speech and activity.” Quotes are from Judicial Watch, https://www.judicialwatch.org/, check them out also. HR1 calls for no voter ID, unsolicited mass mailing of ballots, same day registration, no signature requirement, and more.
Honesty in government is what every true American desires.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring