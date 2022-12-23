SEBRING — The weather outside will be frightful and will only get worse after nightfall. While an arctic air mass has taken over most of the country, it will soon be sliding its way through Highlands County this afternoon and into tonight. The front will make Sunday one of the coldest Christmases in years.

There’s no real danger of snow but that’s little consolation to farmers whose citrus will need protection from the frost. The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for Highlands County on Thursday. Meteorologist Rick Davis said the advisory will affect mostly the western portion of the county, mainly the northwestern where there could be several hours of below freezing temperatures.

