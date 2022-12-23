SEBRING — The weather outside will be frightful and will only get worse after nightfall. While an arctic air mass has taken over most of the country, it will soon be sliding its way through Highlands County this afternoon and into tonight. The front will make Sunday one of the coldest Christmases in years.
There’s no real danger of snow but that’s little consolation to farmers whose citrus will need protection from the frost. The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for Highlands County on Thursday. Meteorologist Rick Davis said the advisory will affect mostly the western portion of the county, mainly the northwestern where there could be several hours of below freezing temperatures.
Davis said to expect some showers today ahead of the front.
Although Davis did not expect to see any temperature records being shattered, they will be frigid and foreign to Floridians. The wind chill factor could become dangerous for those in the elements or unprepared.
This holiday weekend temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid-30s. Saturday morning will be breezy with a wind chill factor in the upper 20s and remain that way the rest of the day. The temps for Saturday are forecast to be a high of 50 and a low of 32. Sunday’s high is 48 with a low of 32.
“On Christmas Day (Sunday), there won’t be as much wind,” Davis said. “The cold will linger into Monday.”
NWS shows a 31% probability of temperatures being 32 degrees or less. On Sunday, the probability decreases to 14% for the temperatures to be 32 degrees or less.
While still cold, Monday’s temps will increase to 38 degrees.
Davis recommends dressing in layers. Yes, that means putting the flip flops away until the weather warms up a bit. Closed-toe shows are probably best in near freezing weather. Hypothermia is a risk, especially when cold and wind are combined. Heat is moved away from the body with the wind.
“Don’t leave pets in the cold,” Davis said. “The wind chill impacts them too.”
When using space heaters, the National Fire Protection Association cautions users not to use them where there is high traffic, and to keep the heater three feet away from anything that can burn. Purchase a heater with a thermostat and one that has an auto-shut off in case it tips over. Don’t block an exit with the heater and keep kids and pets away from it. NFPA’s website states not to plug heater in to an extension cord, only plug it directly into wall. Keep the heater on a flat surface and do not leave the room or go to bed with the heater on. For more heater safety tips, visit nfpa.org.
Highlands County Emergency Management will open a cold weather shelter for residents starting today and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The shelter is at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. No pets allowed.
“Please be aware that if no one arrives at the shelter within three hours of opening, the shelter will be closed,” the county’s press release said. “Shelter guests will have to supply their own bedding and food. Transportation to or from the shelter will not be provided.”
The county urged residents to keep the 5 P’s in mind: protect people and pets, plants, pipes and practice fire safety.
A cold weather shelter will also be open in Okeechobee from 5:30 p.m. today, Saturday, and Sunday evenings and will be located at 202 NE 2nd Street, Suite 5, Okeechobee. For safety, there will be no weapons, drugs, alcohol, or pets.