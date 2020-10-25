This home is at 441 Java Ave. in Lake Placid. It is priced at $199,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Amazing curb appeal with freshly mulched flower beds, dormer windows, large screened front porch (perfect for a front porch swing), and white vinyl privacy fence. If you fell in love with the outside, just wait until you see the inside!
This spacious three-bedroom split floor plan, two-bathroom home boasts nearly 1,900 square feet of living space. There is new vinyl plank flooring through the main living areas. The home has an open concept floor plan. The gorgeous white kitchen is open to both the formal dining room (with tray ceiling) and the huge living room. The living room has several windows and double French doors that lead to the huge 10-by-27-foot screened porch. These windows and doors let a ton of natural light in.
The big kitchen boasts white cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances. Nice breakfast bar perfect for a buffet or additional dining seating if needed.
The luxurious master suite may be one of your favorite spots in this home. Resort style on-suite with his and her sinks, a jacuzzi tub and separate walk-in shower. The master bedroom also features private access to the screen porch. Two additional bedrooms and full bath across the house.
Privacy fenced back yard with an above ground pool, metal carport over a large deck with firepit and more! Plenty of room if you desire a in-ground pool. Indoor laundry room and attached two-car garage.
This home is sure to please, so make your appointment to see it today! Being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty for $199,900. Call 863-658-3780.