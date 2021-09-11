AVON PARK — Several new exhibits have been created at the Avon Park Depot Museum with the focus on “Honoring Heroes.” In the main room decorated with flags and sparkles of red, white and blue, the colors of America, honors military heroes of the Armed Forces: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force, plus the four-legged soldiers (War Dogs), the soldier’s best friend. The new exhibit that opens Sept. 11 will also honor firefighters, law enforcement officers and N.A.S.A. astronauts with a photo exhibit.
An added attraction across the street is the War Dog Memorial (in front of the Community Center facing Main Street). The memorial was given to the City of Avon Park by the late Anna Marie Feeney, a former president of the Battle of the Bands, Inc.; the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lake Placid and their sponsors in 2018.
Another exhibit opening Sept. 11 is that of an historical quilt dating back to the 1900s. At that time America was having a serious problem with alcohol. Alcohol was considered the route to disruption in the community and family structure and dangerous. The National Prohibition Movement, the Women’s Temperance Movement and the Anti-Saloon League fought long and hard for the National Prohibition Act in 1920.
Members wanted to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages. They displayed their belief and despair by creating quilts and showing the effect that alcohol had on a person. One of the quilts was known as “Drunkards Path” (1930s). Most of the quilts were made with feed sacks from the local feed and grain store. Material was scarce. This quilt is on loan by Kay Nelson of Crystal Lake, Avon Park.
The Avon Park Museum located on North Museum Avenue is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no admission fee, but donations are appreciated.
This exhibit will begin Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack when two planes flew into the Twin Towers in New York City.