In the course of 20 years that the United States spent in Afghanistan, this nation lost 2,448 American heroes. On Thursday, the nation heard the news of another 13 brave men and women being added to that list.
These were soldiers who chose to exchange their comfortable lives inside our borders for purpose in a foreign nation. These 13 soldiers were members of one of the most respected branches of any military in the world and were ready to give up their lives for our nation.
The ultimate sacrifice of a soldier is equal parts honorable and unfortunate. The 13 troops lost in the cowardly attack at the Kabul Airport gave their lives trying to defend helpless civilians as they tried to escape a life of terror and oppression. Regardless of whatever message that the attackers wanted to send, it will never overpower the respect we should all have for our fallen soldiers.
With the deaths of these brave men and women comes a humbling moment for everyone who was protected by their service. We did not know who these heroes were prior to their deaths and yet they fought for our safety. It was not until their death that we truly understood that each name was a person willing to die in service.
Seeing each flag in Highlands County at half-mast should become a reminder of this sacrifice. The flag that Highlands County residents have lowered flies over the nation that these soldiers swore to protect and serve. It is only fitting that we show this respect for those we lost in this specific manner, as it allows us to simultaneously appreciate our nation and be reminded of the sacrifice of our soldiers. Only one of the 13 soldiers was over the age of 31, meaning they still had their lives ahead of them. Many of them were about to start a family and many of them had a spouse waiting for them at home.
They were ready to live their lives in the greatest nation on Earth and in the comfort of our borders. Nevertheless, that did not stop them from serving our nation with distinction.
As easy as it may be to place the blame on any of our commanders in the military, I do not believe we should allow anger or resentment to be our dominating emotion in this time of mourning. There are so many calls for people to resign and blame being pointed in different directions, but none of this does justice to the sacrifice of the 13 we lost. In playing politics, we only forget about each fallen hero and do not fulfill the period of mourning that they deserve. The time for accountability of any commander can come anytime but the families of those we lost are suffering at this exact moment. It is not excusing anyone from accountability, but ensuring that the nation can remain united through this difficult time. We cannot bring back any of the soldiers we lost, we can only pray for their families and honor the dedication they exhibited to the nation.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.