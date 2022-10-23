As Hurricane Ian blew through, many snags in our woodlands were blown down. Weakened in their declining state of demise, the 100 m.p.h. winds proved too much for their crumbling cellulose hearts. Like bleached bones they now rest as a pile of woodsy rubble. Nature is the ultimate recycler, with nothing going to waste, but still my heart aches.
Snags, the barren, broken and scarred dead trees often devoid of branches, remain a favorite forest amenity. Beetles include an abundance of species that rely on decaying timber for food or shelter. Many birds also excavate cavities in dying trees, the softening wood easier to remove in their painstaking efforts. The open visibility of snags affords safety from predators for smaller birds while also offering an excellent open perch for raptors to survey for prey.
Near my home, a cluster of three pines, lightning struck and slowly declining were also lost. I had written about them several years ago when they became infested with redheaded sawfly larvae, and I discovered a carpet of caterpillars flowing over the trunks. Saw flies are pests to pines due to their larval feeding but it was likely the initial lightning strike that set things in motion.
Did you know that trees release chemical distress signals under adverse conditions? The insect world notices those chemical signals and starts a natural rebalancing act. Pine beetles were soon munching away under the bark as fat, white grubs were tunneling through the heart of the pine. Fine yellow dust piled up at the base of the tree. With such close proximity, it made for a short flight to a generational host for the emerging adult beetles and all three pines were soon infested.
The three dead or dying pines were host to American kestrels who’d cheer from the tippy tops of the barren branches until a little blue heron or great egret would spook them away. One early dawn I watched the pair of tiny raptors dive bombing a massive great horned owl that had chosen to greet the morning from their favorite spot. The small predatory birds kept flying at the huge owl and using their feet to flick at its head. In my binoculars I marveled over the flurry of small feathers as they boldly plucked him while he bobbed and shrugged to deflect the onslaught.
Following Ian, only one of the trio remained intact. Not long after the storm I was dismayed to note the lone survivor had been razed. With the incredible benefits to wildlife, perhaps consider leaving snags which do not pose a danger to buildings or nearby property. There are many creatures who have lost their homes in the storm and are now seeking new places to take up residence. When cutting trees or stacking wood, examine the timber for squiggly tunnels or hair-like masses of “frass” – the woody excrement of the larvae – and you might be surprised by the evidence left behind.