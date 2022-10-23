As Hurricane Ian blew through, many snags in our woodlands were blown down. Weakened in their declining state of demise, the 100 m.p.h. winds proved too much for their crumbling cellulose hearts. Like bleached bones they now rest as a pile of woodsy rubble. Nature is the ultimate recycler, with nothing going to waste, but still my heart aches.

Snags, the barren, broken and scarred dead trees often devoid of branches, remain a favorite forest amenity. Beetles include an abundance of species that rely on decaying timber for food or shelter. Many birds also excavate cavities in dying trees, the softening wood easier to remove in their painstaking efforts. The open visibility of snags affords safety from predators for smaller birds while also offering an excellent open perch for raptors to survey for prey.

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

A large number of insects, including the beloved lightning bugs, rely on dead wood to survive.