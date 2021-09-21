SEBRING-- Brandon Lamar Hood, 35, address redacted, was arrested on Sunday morning and is being charged with cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm, possession of cocaine, possession of drug equipment, use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol and two counts of cruelty a child- an act that could result in physical/mental injury. He has since bonded out of jail.
The Highlands County Sheriff's Office arrest report states they were called to a house about 8:30 a.m. in response to a domestic dispute. The dispatcher told the deputies Hood had fired a shot inside the house and might still be armed with a 9mm. handgun.
When deputies arrived at the residence, deputies approached and gave Hood exited the home at the deputies request and they handcuffed him while in the front yard.
Hood was brought to an HCSO vehicle and was searched. The search of his person resulted in finding a substance that would field test positive for cocaine in a pocket.
The victim said Hood was arguing with someone that morning. According to the victim, Hood was in an argument with a female in the house when Hood allegedly loaded the gun and ended up shooting at the ceiling. The victim stated she physically tried to get the gun away from Hood and he allegedly pulled her hair and punched her in the head and face. The report states Hood had the gun in his hand the entire time while there were two children were present and in “immediate danger” of being hit by a bullet.
The deputy noted the victim had an abrasion and redness by her mouth.
Hood did not want to talk to the deputies without a lawyer present. The deputy noted his slurred speech an glassy eyes.