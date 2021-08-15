I know firsthand that fishing is more of a “sickness” or “obsession” than a sport. My infection began when I was growing up very close to Lake Saltonstall in East Haven, Connecticut. My friends and I would spend hours on end fishing in that lake.
One Saturday there was a fishing contest for kids and we all lined up on the shore trying to catch a fish big enough to win a prize. My 5-year-old cousin Diane wanted to win, but she had never fished before. My brothers and I weren’t catching anything “prize winning,” so we put the biggest fish we had on Diane’s line, threw it in and showed her how to reel it in. The fish was just big enough, as Diane won a prize for her age group. That was 65 years ago, so I don’t remember what she won, but I know Diane was a very happy little girl. To me, nothing is better than the smile on a child’s face when they catch their first fish. Diane and I both laugh about this now and for the record, neither of us have continued on a life of misdeeds.
My next infection was about 30 years later. I would walk from my house in Plantation, Florida to a small canal that led to a large canal, west of the Florida Turnpike. I would fish the large canal once or twice a week for bluegill or largemouth bass. As I fished for bass one day, something very big hit the bait and took off with it. I tried to set the hook, but the fish came straight up out of the water and seemed to look right at me, as it spit the hook back toward me. I knew I had just hooked a tarpon. I now had the obsession once again.
For the next year I fished that canal almost every day. When I’d come home from work, I’d get my gear from the carport and head straight to the canal. I would hook tarpon many times over the next year but because they have a boney mouth, it is very hard to “set the hook.” Then one day I got lucky. I hauled in the biggest fish I’d ever caught. I was so excited, I grabbed the fish, ran home, took pictures and raced back to the canal to release my catch. A week later I landed another tarpon and I was cured. I lost my obsession that day and was healed.
Recently my grandsons came to visit for the day with their aunt. I took them across the street to my neighbor’s (Don Norton) to fish in the small lake behind his house. My grandsons, like a lot of kids today, don’t have much of an interest in anything that doesn’t have batteries and flashing lights. I thought it would be good if they used their opposable thumbs to operate a rod and reel, instead of a game or a phone. It was 95 degrees with a bright sun and after about a half hour without a nibble, they begged me to take them back to the air conditioning. They were done, but I wasn’t. A couple hours later, my daughter wanted to go fishing. We went back and my daughter caught seven or eight bluegills. You really never know when the fish will bite.
My neighbor, Don Norton has been infected with this malady for his whole life. He has written fishing columns in the Highlands News-Sun for years. His latest is a column called “Just Add Water”. He also has a monthly magazine called The Coastal Angler (Okeechobee edition). Don is a bass guide and a tournament angler and has fished every lake in Central Florida.
So, if you’re ready to be infected with this so-called fishing sickness, grab a rod and reel and head out to the nearest water. Better yet, bring your children or grandchildren or your neighbors’ kids and let them catch this “fun” obsession.
After I wrote this, another neighbor (Nick) and I took his granddaughter, “Keleana,” back to the lake and five minutes later she hauled in her first fish. Honest … I didn’t put it on the hook for her.
Robert Fromholtz is a resident of Sebring and a contributing columnist of the Highlands News-Sun.