Dalton Hooks, the young man who pled no contest to DUI manslaughter in July, will be sentenced Monday.
The plea agreement calls for eight years in Florida state prison, followed by seven years of probation, warrantless searches and seizures, court costs and fines.
Hooks flipped a pickup truck on State Road 8 in March 2019 and killed 14-year-old Andrew Stephens. Stephens was thrown from the open bed of the pickup and died when the truck’s roof came to rest on top of him.
Hooks has been in jail since he changed his plea the first week in July, when he surrendered to authorities. His bond had already timed out so his attorney and family believed it was best to start serving his sentence before it had been finalized.
Senior Circuit Court Judge Olin Shinholser, the judge who accepted Hooks’ plea, will sentence the young man.
The Hooks and Stephens families knew each other only slightly; the youth knew each other from high school.
The sentencing hearing could include statements by the Stephens family, who will address the court under Marsy’s Law.