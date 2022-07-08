SEBRING — Three Novembers have passed since a drunk 17-year-old flipped a pickup truck on State Road 8 and killed 14-year-old Andrew Stephens. Stephens was thrown from the open bed of the pickup and died when the truck’s roof came to rest on top of him.
As a courtroom deputy escorted Dalton Hooks – the driver of that pickup truck – from the courtroom to the county jail Wednesday, Stephens’ mother shed tears for Andrew as well the boy who killed her son.
“I cried and even though this doesn’t bring my child back,” she said, “Dalton did not intend to kill my child, but he did break the law about drinking and driving. I don’t have to hold that against him, I forgive him.”
Andrew’s surviving family members – Rebekah and her husband, Andrew’s older brother, and “lots of cousins and family on both sides in Highlands and Polk counties” — are united in their loss.
Hooks was scheduled to face a jury trial on July 11, but prosecutors offered Hooks a plea agreement that guarantees he won’t see the full 15 years in prison that a DUI manslaughter conviction can bring, but more than the minimum mandatory sentence of four years. Hooks is to be sentenced at a later date.
On Wednesday, his lawyer, William David McNeal told Senior Circuit Court Judge Olin W. Shinholser that Hooks – who is slightly taller than the defense podium – would surrender himself to jailers and await sentencing before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada at a later date. McNeal explained that Hooks’ $50,000 bond for the DUI manslaughter charge and the $5,000 bond for the DUI charge were up for renewal. Rather than renewing a bond, McNeal suggested letting Hooks begin his sentence now, and learn its length in the next few weeks.
Shinholser agreed to set a sentencing date for Estrada to handle.
Wills considers any DUI crash “totally preventable.”
“Our family is not asking for any kind of payment or anything,” Andrew’s mother said. “I just wish it didn’t happen, for our sake, for the sake of our son and for Dalton’s sake. Nobody wins.”
Wills has transformed her grief into a powerful tool. As the president of the Highlands County chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, she joins other MADD members who spread the word on preventing drunk driving and its deadly toll.
She has described to many people since November 2018 what it’s like to get a nightmare phone call: newly minted prosecutors in Orlando, driver’s education classes, public school students, teachers, Rotarians, churches and other community groups.
“If anybody wants to get out and help us spread the word, they are welcome to join us,” Wills said.
As she watched Hooks plead to DUI manslaughter Wednesday, she had one more thing to say.
“We are a grieving family, and Dalton’s family is a grieving family.”