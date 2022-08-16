Hooks sentenced to 8 years for DUI manslaughter

SEBRING — A senior judge sentenced Dalton Hooks to eight years in Florida state prison Monday for the DUI manslaughter death of 14-year-old Andrew Stephens more than three years ago. Senior Circuit Court Judge Olin W. Shinholser also sentenced Hooks to seven years probation once he gets out.
In Florida, DUI manslaughter brings a four-year minimum mandatory. Hooks pled no contest to the charge in July.
Hooks’ family watched quietly as the young man apologized to the Stephens family for that night in November 2018 when his pickup truck rolled on Old State Road 8 and crushed Stephens under its cab.
Hooks’ father, Tim Hooks, questioned why his son had been tried as an adult. Dalton Hooks was 17 at the time of the crash.
Shinholser, who has spent decades on the bench, said the Legislature lets prosecutors determine how and whether to charge crimes.
According to Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz, defendants can always choose not to accept the state’s plea offer, which called for his prosecution as an adult.
“With an open plea, the trial court could impose anywhere from juvenile sanctions to the maximum adult statutory period of incarceration,” Kromholz said.
Stephens’ mother, Rebecca Wills, addressed the court under Marsy’s Law rules, which ensure victims can describe, during sentencing, how a crime has affected them.
She described her son as a loving boy who liked to grill his food, loved fishing in Lake Jackson, and making brownies.
“I forgive you,” Wills told a crying Hooks. “Your life is not over. I hope you find peace.” She also said she hoped Hooks would not let the crash and the prison sentence “dictate what comes after. You can’t control what happens but how you respond.”
Monday’s sentencing concluded three years of pretrial motions, hearings, and in the end, plea negotiations, but it has not ended the pain that has wracked both families. In Wills’ words, both have lost sons and both must find a way forward.
“What was supposed to be a weekend of fun turned into a lifetime of pain and tragedy for everyone,” Wills said. “There are no winners, not from our family, not from Dalton’s family.”
Hooks’ attorney, William David McNeal, asked Shinholser if Tim Hooks could hug his son before removing the son from the courtroom.
The request was denied for security reasons.