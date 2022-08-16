Hooks sentenced to 8 years for DUI manslaughter

Dalton Hooks is led from the courtroom after receiving an eight-year sentence Monday.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — A senior judge sentenced Dalton Hooks to eight years in Florida state prison Monday for the DUI manslaughter death of 14-year-old Andrew Stephens more than three years ago. Senior Circuit Court Judge Olin W. Shinholser also sentenced Hooks to seven years probation once he gets out.

In Florida, DUI manslaughter brings a four-year minimum mandatory. Hooks pled no contest to the charge in July.

