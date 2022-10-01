Hope and resources for cancer patients

A cancer diagnosis is a huge blow for anyone. After the initial shock is over, there are many questions that arise, including: What’s next? Where do I get treatment and what will that entail? Will I get sick or lose my hair?
Answers to those questions and more should start with your doctor. He or she can refer you to the best local treatments. The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a great place to look for educational materials and additional resources both near and across the state or country.
ACS may also be able to provide a place to stay for patients and care givers seeking treatment out of the area. The nearest Hope Lodge is in Tampa.
“Receiving the right cancer care often means patients must travel far from home for treatment,” said Evelyn Barella, communications and marketing director at ACS. “The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge program provides people with cancer and their caregivers a free place to stay in a supportive, caring environment so they can focus on getting better. We have more than 30 Hope Lodge facilities throughout the country. The Hope Lodge program reduces financial strain, makes treatment more accessible, and improves the quality of life for thousands of cancer patients every year.”
Many people have had to leave Highlands County to seek treatment at other facilities. Traveling can be difficult if a patient is undergoing cancer treatments and are too ill to drive themselves. Some patients may not have a car or be able to afford gas. There is limited public transportation in the county.
ACS can help with the Road to Recovery program.
“Volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their cars so patients can receive the lifesaving treatments they need,” Barella said. “Drivers also provide encouragement and support.”
A caregiver may be required if the patient is unable to walk or is under 18. Schedule ride arrangements several days ahead of appointments as it can take some time to coordinate a volunteer. Call 800-227-2345 for more information.
No one knows what it is like to go through something unless they have been through the same thing.
The Reach to Recovery program brings women together who can empathize with and encourage each other in the fight against breast cancer.
“ACS provides free personalized support through programs like Reach To Recovery, which connects people facing breast cancer with trained volunteers who are breast cancer survivors and thrivers,” Barella said. “Talking with a specially trained Reach To Recovery volunteer at this time can give a measure of comfort and an opportunity for emotional grounding and informed decision-making. Volunteers are breast cancer survivors themselves so they are able to give patients and family members an opportunity to express feelings, talk about fears and concerns and ask questions of someone who is impartial and objective. Most importantly, Reach To Recovery volunteers offer understanding, support, and hope because they themselves have survived breast cancer.”
Simply fill out a profile at reach.cancer.org or on the phone app and you will be matched with a volunteer with the same type of breast cancer, similar treatments and stage of cancer no matter if your newly diagnosed or in the middle of treatments.
“ACS is the only organization that integrates discovery, advocacy, and direct patient support to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families,” Barella said. “From 1991 to 2019, there has been a 32% decline in cancer mortality. Even more impressive, since 1989, the breast cancer death rate has dropped by 42%.”