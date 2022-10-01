Hope and resources for cancer patients
METRO CREATIVE

A cancer diagnosis is a huge blow for anyone. After the initial shock is over, there are many questions that arise, including: What’s next? Where do I get treatment and what will that entail? Will I get sick or lose my hair?

Answers to those questions and more should start with your doctor. He or she can refer you to the best local treatments. The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a great place to look for educational materials and additional resources both near and across the state or country.

