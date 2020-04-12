Today is the day when Christians throughout the world celebrate the resurrection of life and their hope for the future.
Though we think of His Son’s birth during the month of December, it is during Holy Week, more so than any other time of the year, when we think of the sacrifice Jesus paid as he gave his life for our sins. This time is one where we reflect on the life, death and resurrection of Jesus, a mortal man whose life story is filled with teachings that no one should ignore.
There is no doubt that if more people practiced Jesus’ teachings, the world would be a better, more peaceful place.
Easter also coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday, a time of blessing and deliverance.
Regardless of our religious background, humans need to maintain hope and a faith in revival. We say that it’s only natural, and we see the basis for that belief in the continual renewal of the natural world around us.
It is shown in the dry seed that falls to the earth in winter and sprouts to life in the spring. It is reinforced when we observe the plants that die, feed the soil, and provide nutrients for April flowers, and the fruits and vegetables of our groves and fields.
Our world is a cycle of death and renewal as demonstrated thousands of years ago by Jesus, and while we are not raised from the dead as he was, we do find a renewal of hope once the grief caused by death has passed.
Suffering is a personal matter. Each of us suffers in our own way, because of something that has hurt us. It can be a personal, or it can be widespread. The duration of that suffering will also fluctuate from person to person.
None of us seeks out a reason to suffer. It’s just something that we can’t avoid.
But because of Easter we remember the cycle of life and death and then life again. We know that with the suffering also comes joy. We remember that we can begin again.
As the cross reminds us, suffering is a crucial part of our human life. As the empty tomb reminds us also, that suffering is not the end of the story.
Easter is more than a parade, new dresses for the ladies and men wearing suits to church. It’s more than a chocolate candy bunny or Easter eggs to color and hunt.
Easter is a symbol of hope for Christians.
What we are saying is that each of us has the freedom to believe what we choose, and if we respect that right to choose, we can all learn to live together in a more peaceful way. Believe what you choose, but do it with respect for others.