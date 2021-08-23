SEBRING — Champion for Children Foundation is launching its Hope for Highlands community initiative on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at its Circle Theatre facility.
Champion for Children’s stated vision is, “For all youth to mature into responsible adult members of a global society.”
Its mission is the creation of a trauma-informed community, based on shared values and goals through a community based system of care, according to event organizers.
For instance, one group at the event, Selamta, rescues Ethiopian orphans and other children ravaged by war and hunger. Trauma-based care is also effective in working with troubled children and families in Highlands County.
Among the subjects to be discussed at the kick off:
- creating a community-based system of care
- implementing trauma awareness
- understanding, prevention, and healing
- creating a safe and resilient community
Put another way, trauma-based care is built on acceptance and healing and surrounds, supports, and protects children and adults from trauma/re-traumatization and its adverse effects.
The program starts at 9 a.m. at the Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring.
Vendor tables will be available for local organizations to share their information, programs, and services.
During the first hour of the program, attendees will have a chance to speak with members of local non-profit social services organizations and learn about their services. In the second hour, representatives of each organization will share how community members can create positive social change. During hour three, participants will share what they’ve learned and ask questions of the group representatives.
The project is sponsored by the Highlands County Commission, Heartland for Children, Selamta Family Project, and Champion for Children Foundation.
Marisa Stam, executive director of the Selamta Family Project, will describe training and volunteer opportunities at the kick-off.
“We use trauma-informed care and the focus of our mission is to bring hope and healing to orphans and abandoned children,” Stam told the Highlands News-Sun.
To contact Anna Richard, director of children’s services for Champion for Children, email her at arichardccf@gmail.com.