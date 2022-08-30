SEBRING — The Champion for Children Foundation’s will host the 2022 Hope for Highlands Community Outreach Event and Highlands County Provider Symposium from 9 a.m. to noon tomorrow at the Circle Theatre. The Theatre is at 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring.
The symposium is free and open to the public. The purpose of the symposium is to become a trauma-informed community.
Director of Children’s Services Anna Richard explained the purpose of the symposium is “To connect the community with local service providers, for providers to share information with each other, and to share awareness and understanding of trauma to the general public as part of the Hope for Highlands goal of building a trauma-informed community.”
Guests can visit some 30 vendors sharing resources, including Best Behavioral Solutions, Center for Autism and Related Disabilities University of South Florida, Nu-Hope Elder Care and many more.
Five guest speakers will speak on a variety of topics beginning at 10 a.m.:
- Tiffani Frizsche will give a talk titled “Mental Health and Trauma in our Community.”
- Kadian Parchment will speak on “Trauma and Children in Care.”
- “Healthy Families and Trauma-informed Care” will be given by Cynthia Acevedo.
- Kasey Pacheco will talk about “Holistically Healing the Traumas Within.”
- Toby Frost will speak about “Trauma’s No Match for God.”
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together to connect with each other and learn more about trauma by listening to five amazing speakers sharing their hearts and passion about different trauma-related topics,” Richard said. “Building a trauma-informed community begins with creating an awareness and understanding of trauma within our general public and this yearly event helps us do just that.”
Hope for Highlands is the initiative to raise trauma prevention, awareness and promote healing across the county.
“Do you want to learn more about trauma, prevention, and community resources? Do you wonder what support systems and service agencies are available in Highlands County? Do you have a desire to get involved and help others who may be struggling through similar situations you have faced? This is the event for you,” Champion for Children Foundation CEO Carissa Marine said. “We are looking forward to an engaging event, where community members and partner agencies gather to share information, resources, and a sincere desire for a stronger, healthier, trauma-informed Highlands County.”