Effects of trauma at center of Hope for Highlands event

Donna Smithwick and Betty Lesane, with Choices Family Resource Center, discuss prenatal care during the Hope for Highlands 2021 event at Circle Theatre. Hope for Highlands will bring together many social service nonprofits again Wednesday for a trauma-informed community initiative.

 JOHN GUERRA/FILE

SEBRING — The Champion for Children Foundation’s will host the 2022 Hope for Highlands Community Outreach Event and Highlands County Provider Symposium from 9 a.m. to noon tomorrow at the Circle Theatre. The Theatre is at 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring.

The symposium is free and open to the public. The purpose of the symposium is to become a trauma-informed community.

Recommended for you