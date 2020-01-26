SEBRING — On Tuesday, Hope Haven got closer to building a mini-home village to transition homeless people to homeowners.
Highlands County commissioners approved a zoning and land use change during a public hearing for the 1.31 acres on the north side of E.O. Douglas Boulevard, the proposed site for the village.
Commissioners changed the zoning from that of multiple-family dwelling to multiple-family dwelling flexible unit development.
Hope Haven Executive Director Leslie Behm first proposed building tiny homes at a homelessness roundtable discussion in late February 2019.
The County Commission donated two parcels of land — 1234 E.O. Douglas Ave. and 1308 E.O. Douglas Ave. — which had previously had a five-unit apartment complex that was demolished in or around 2011. The land sits on opposite sides of Valencia Street.
In October, commissioners waived rezoning fees for Behm. She also had hoped to have the city of Sebring waive water meter hookup fees, but told commissioners last fall she wasn’t able to get city help on that. She did, however, get donated funds to help with that cost.
She’s working with local developer Ken LeBlanc to build the homes.
On Tuesday, she told commissioners they plan for 336-square-foot homes with living rooms, fully-functional kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.
Tiny homes usually accomplish this by having those rooms overlap on each other, but such homes are too small for county code and needed a special exception.
Behm also needed a flexible-unit development in case she and LeBlanc decide to go up on the home footprints a bit to make them more accommodating.
She will work with tenants as she does at Hope Haven Phase 1, a program she runs out of and in partnership with the owners of Safari Inn on U.S. 27. Behm rents to former homeless individuals who have employment and have organized their lives enough to keep up with their bills.
Behm hopes to have 30 homes in “Phase 2” for singles or couples without children, then build “Phase 3” with slightly larger homes for families.
Each one, she said, would be 386 square feet with a living room, fully functional kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.
Behm said she’s already raised the $63,000 building cost through donations of seven local churches — enough for six homes with water meters.
She plans to have all homes in the park on one septic tank.