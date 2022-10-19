SEBRING — Prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall, Leslie Behm of Hope Haven made a pilgrimage to Publix, like many preparing for the storm to hit.

She was also looking for last-minute supplies for people staying with her transitional housing program. She had 52 people staying in 22 rooms at Safari Inn in Sebring. They had supplies and secure rooms to ride out the storm, said Behm, who expected Ian to hit Highlands head-on.

Recommended for you