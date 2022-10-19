SEBRING — Prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall, Leslie Behm of Hope Haven made a pilgrimage to Publix, like many preparing for the storm to hit.
She was also looking for last-minute supplies for people staying with her transitional housing program. She had 52 people staying in 22 rooms at Safari Inn in Sebring. They had supplies and secure rooms to ride out the storm, said Behm, who expected Ian to hit Highlands head-on.
Her other homeless clients had also prepared, she said. Despite the availability of county shelters, she said they rode out the storm in their camp.
“They had a choice,” Behm said. “They opted to stay in the camps.”
Apparently, 41 people in a camp had a shelter set up using pallets constructed into a wind-resistant shelter. They tied down their tents and tarps and waited it out.
“They had it set up really nice,” Behm said. “They only lost a couple of tarps and one tent.”
It wasn’t the first time they had weathered heavy storms, considering the rain that had hit in the weeks prior to Ian.
Still, Behm said, they had no flooding or injuries.
The people staying with Hope Haven at Safari Inn had some water damage in two rooms, Behm said, but they had food and water, and their power never went out.
It was good news in the aftermath of a storm where people on the coast lost homes to winds, floods and storm surge, and where people all over Florida whose homes and apartments were destroyed or made unlivable now will have a harder time finding a new home.
Behm, who has worked with low-income families and the homeless for many years, expressed concern before the storm that Ian would increase the numbers of homeless residents at a time when housing is already hard to find or keep.
It was reported in the New York Times that the many Floridians, already limited by low or fixed incomes, now must try to find a place to live in the middle of an affordable housing crunch.
Florida remains popular as a place to relocate, retire or recreate, which drives up the price of full-time, part-time and vacation rentals. That, coupled with inflation, the Times reports, have made Florida “one of the least affordable places to live in the nation.”
Those with low income would suffer the worst, and would find themselves most likely to get displaced by a natural disaster because their housing is more likely to be substandard or unstable.
They also would lack reserves to pay for the things needed to relocate to a new home, such as gasoline, hotel fees, groceries, basic travel supplies, emergency supplies and the ability to take time off from a job.
Behm said she still receives dozens of phone calls per day from people looking for a spot in her program, which is constantly full.
A different organization, Highlands County Coalition for the Homeless, also works with transitional housing to help people get back to home ownership. They can be reached at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 12, in downtown Sebring or by calling 863-314-8901.