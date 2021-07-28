As the saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words.”
Life is a strange thing. It’s very often difficult to navigate. As we grow and learn, as we experience more life, most do not remain the same person they once were.
Living and being have always been a bit of a challenge. I can think of many times in my life when it seemed like things couldn’t get any worse.
During times such as those, I often have battled with giving up. There seemed to be no hope. I felt like there weren’t any good options and that I would spend my days mired in this thing or that thing. Never to improve my station.
I am not speaking of financial gain here although we as humans have almost universally been programmed to equate our self-worth with our wallets and purses. Almost all of our parameters for success on any level or plane of thought are tied to our stuff and our money. To how much we have of both. Sadly, such is life.
What I am specifically speaking of are times of hopelessness. That state of mind when your brain begins to betray you. We can easily start derailing ourselves by accepting the negative as truth. I know, I know, sometimes the negative is the truth.
But the truth of the negative is that it can become a positive. It’s much the same with making mistakes. You learn as you go. You can’t grow much without the invaluable lessons you learn by messing up.
Which brings me around to the other side of the coin.
In my times of hopelessness, much of it was caused by my mistakes. But as we all have seen, in most cases it’s only a temporary thing. All of my past sets of circumstances are gone now. Life moves on. It takes you with it.
Bad times have come and gone. They will come again and they will go again. To borrow a line from an old movie, “life finds a way.”
A few months ago, a friend and I were riding just off the Circle in downtown Sebring on Lime Street. As we made a left onto Park Street, I looked up and saw a tree growing near the roof on the side of a wall.
I pointed it out to my friend and it seemed to move her. She paused to take it in and then said, “that’s the way life is. When you’re up against a wall, you can still spread out and grow. You can still have life.”
I found those words, and this, nature’s illustration of that very thought, to be profound. Talk about a picture being worth a thousand words.
I saved the story of the photo for last because, really, I didn’t need to say anything at all. If a column could be a photo only, this would be it.
These sentiments are not new. It has been said before in many ways. And nature has proven it to be true since the dawn of time.
Being the long-term memory challenged creatures that we are, we need to be reminded often. Being up against a wall in life is not the end, we can find growth and life up against almost any wall. Hope is a seed. Resilience is the soil of life. And it will find a way.
Jim Ervin is a correspondent with the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.