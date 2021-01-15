Hello 2021
“Jesus” says:
Judgment
Everywhere
Suspends
United
States
He says, “CAN” these addictions:
Caffeine
Alcohol
Nicotine
Because they will make you “MAD”
Mind
Altering
Drugs
Laughs in national days ahead
Linda Krider
Lake Placid
