Hoping the hate parade is over
The Highlands News-Sun’s weekly letter to the editor writer paradoxically seems to write about themselves in their latest offering published on Sept. 12. The writer opines that people form ideas based upon repetition and that if you say something often enough it becomes true even if it is not.
It appears that they believe their own 52 weekly installments of leftist drivel that they share with readers. Luckily for us, most of it is not true. Also luckily for us I would doubt that they have converted one voter to their cause. If anything the writer is a perfect representation of everything you should be fighting against at the ballot box.
I do however commend that they have toned down the rhetoric since the reprehensible letter of a few months ago adding Jesus Christ and the Holy Eucharist to their weekly hate parade. Perhaps the writer ran out of things to hate?
James Freyler
Sebring