Hornets Heat Basketball

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) knocks the ball off the hand of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, in Miami.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — LaMelo Ball is finally back with the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets’ point guard — an All-Star a year ago — made his season debut Saturday night at Miami and was in the starting lineup. He was inactive for each of Charlotte’s first 13 games because of a sprained left ankle, an injury that occurred in the preseason.

Recommended for you