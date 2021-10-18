AVON PARK — An 74-year-old Orlando man and the horse he was riding were killed just before 10 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by a truck on State Road 64 at Shell Avenue.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old Avon Park man was driving a truck east and the horse and rider were traveling west on State Road 64 near Shell Avenue. The horse and rider entered into the eastbound lane when the truck collided with them.
The truck collided off the road, hit a mailbox, a wooden fence, the corner of a residence at 2001 State Road 64 East and the back end of an unoccupied vehicle at the same residence before coming to a rest.
The horse and rider were pronounced dead on scene.
Reports indicate the driver of the truck was wearing his seatbelt.
The rider of the horse was the 31st fatality on Highlands County roads since Jan. 1. At this time last year, there had been 19 fatalities.