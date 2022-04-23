Hospice-bound Schmidt gets 20 years for child sex crimes

SEBRING — It’s not a good way to go out.
Convicted child sex criminal James Dale Schmidt, who is not expected to live much longer, was sentenced to 55 years in jail for having sex with a teenage girl in his home.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada made the two, 20-year sentences for sexual battery and one 15-year sentence for lewd molestation concurrent, which means Schmidt would serve at least 20 years. In addition, he’ll be designated a sexual predator, which comes with stringent reporting requirements.
Schmidt, however, has lung cancer, diabetes, and other ailments, so he will immediately be sent to prison where he’ll occupy a hospice bed in the prison health care system.
It was the end of a nightmarish journey for his wife and son, who caught Schmidt on the family security video live. The wife watched the crime on her laptop at her desk job as it unfolded. She hit the “record” command on her laptop and documented the act on video for investigators.
Schmidt’s wife and son asked Estrada not to let him out on pretrial release when his lawyer, Donna Mae Peterson, asked him to be released for medical reasons in early January. With the victim family’s assent, Prosecutor John Kromholz let Schmidt plead guilty in exchange for the concurrent sentences he received Wednesday.
Peterson told Estrada Wednesday that her client, who was off his medication so he’d have a clear mind during his sentencing, was ready to plead guilty.
“He indicated that he wanted to accept it, he did sign the plea form, went over the sexual predator statute, and we asked the head nurse for a list of his medications,” she said. Schmidt also agreed not to take any pain medication before court, Peterson said.
There was a bit of back-and-forth between the courtroom and the prison hospice as Schmidt was ordered into hospice with about a week to live, then when it seemed he was not immediately in danger of dying, was brought back to the courtroom for a hearing. In a March 27 emergency motion to have Schmidt put into hospice, Peterson wrote: “Defendant has only days to live, according to his doctor. He has been referred to hospice care immediately.” That was three weeks ago.
The judge has not faulted Peterson for the confusion surrounding her client’s condition; she was simply relaying information from Schmidt’s physicians.
The 62-year-old Schmidt wore an orange jail uniform and oxygen lines in his nose Wednesday as Estrada pronounced sentence on the former business owner.