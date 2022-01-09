SEBRING — Area hospitals are seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients in their hospitals. They are also seeing an increase in the emergency rooms as well. Some people in the emergency rooms are simply there for COVID testing.
“As COVID-19 cases increase across Florida, staffing is a top priority for our hospitals. We are actively working to ensure our caregivers have the support they need to care for our patients,” Highlands Regional Medical Center said in a written statement. “At this time, Highlands Regional Medical Center has the bed capacity, equipment and resources needed to care for our communities safely and effectively. We continue to monitor the situation closely and respond accordingly with appropriate resources to support changes in patient care demands. Please remember our emergency room is not a COVID-19 community testing site. Help us better serve patients in our community and only go to the ER if are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms or another health emergency.”
AdventHealth Communication Specialist Rafael Lopez said the hospitals are “seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients.” As of Thursday, Lopez said AdventHealth had 30 inpatients with COVID within the three hospitals in our division. There were two patients in ICU with COVID. All COVID patients were in the Sebring hospital. Lopez said most, if not all patients who were hospitalized were unvaccinated.
All patients in the emergency room patients are triaged.
“When you arrive at the E.R., your visit will be treated as an emergency room visit,” Lopez said. “To limit wait times, we are encouraging people to reach out to their primary care physicians, get tested at Prompt Care locations or take an at-home COVID test. At this time, we continue to remind the community that our AdventHealth hospitals are not designated COVID-19 testing sites.”
“They don’t necessarily have to come into the ER, if they just have a positive test, unless they’re really having those severe symptoms,” said Dr. Victoria Hutto-Selley, AdventHealth Emergency Department medical director for Highlands County and Wauchula.
If someone receives a positive test they should isolate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID tests are available at the big box pharmacies, primary care physicians’ offices, urgent care/walk-in clinics and at-home over the counter tests.
Nomi Health is offering free COVID testing in a walk-up setting at 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring, near the health department. Nomi’s testing hours are 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The health department is also offering free COVID vaccines, go to floridahealthcovid19.gov for a listing of sites.