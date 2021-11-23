SEBRING — Hospitals across Florida are caught in the crosshairs of the politics surrounding COVID vaccine mandates; Highlands County hospitals are no exception.
Both AdventHealth and Highlands Regional Medical Center are expected to inform their employees they must receive the vaccines to comply with President Joe Biden’s administration mandate. Religious and medical exemptions would be possible. The exemption forms can be found on the Florida Department of Health website.
Under the federal mandate, workers in health care facilities who participate in Medicare or Medicaid could lose funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated is Jan. 4.
“The rule covers approximately 76,000 health care facilities and more than 17 million health care workers – the majority of health care workers in America – and will enhance patient safety in health care settings,” Whitehouse.org stated.
Losing Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement would be a massive blow to hospitals and medical facilities. However, the loss of staff who are unwilling to get the vaccine could contribute to a major staffing shortage.
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new legislation into law that prohibits the vaccine mandates in Florida. In a news conference on Thursday, DeSantis said no first responders, health care workers or anyone should lose their jobs because they do not want the COVID vaccine. He said it was a personal choice on whether to get the vaccine and should not be mandated.
“We are respecting peoples’ individual freedom in this state,” DeSantis said. “That is something that is very, very important.”
According to the state law, small businesses (99 employees or less) that fail to comply can be fined $10,000 per employee violation. Large businesses could face a $50,000 fine per employee violation. DeSantis’ plan would allow the employee to file exemptions. Employees can choose for frequent testing or personal protection equipment (PPE) as an exception and the employer cannot force the employee to pay for either.
Highlands Regional Medical Center (Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare) shared a statement provided to the Highlands News-Sun by Director of Communications and Community Engagement Lindsey Pierson on Friday.
“To date, HCA Healthcare has encouraged our colleagues to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and made vaccines readily available, but we have not mandated vaccination. Even though several states in which we operate have taken legislative action to limit vaccine mandates, we are required to comply with recently issued federal healthcare regulations through CMS and will require vaccination for our colleagues who are covered by the CMS mandate. More than 3 out of 4 of our colleagues are included in this category. If we do not comply with the CMS mandate, we will lose our ability to care for Medicare and Medicaid patients in the communities we serve.
“We have plans in place based on processes, best practices and knowledge gained from our operations in states that have already mandated vaccination. Since COVID-19 vaccines became available earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as our infectious disease experts, have been strongly encouraging vaccination as a critical step to protect individuals from the virus and the majority of HCA Healthcare colleagues have already been fully vaccinated. We are working with our colleagues to assist those that have not yet received the vaccine.”
AdventHealth sent the Highlands News-Sun a statement regarding the COVID mandate:
“Based on scientific evidence and what we see in our hospitals every day, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading the infection to others. As part of our commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our team members, patients and communities, we strongly encourage all of our team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Our intent is to comply with the federal mandate, and we are closely monitoring legal challenges in the states we serve that may impact our compliance.”
District 49 Rep. (Orlando) Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith said the mandate situation forces health care workers to be in violation of the law, no matter if they adopt the federal or state law.
“This new law puts our health care providers in an unfortunate position. Many of them will have to choose between breaking state law or federal law, which are now in conflict with one another thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis,” he said. “Our hospitals and health care providers should never have been put in the middle of a tug of war between the state and federal government, but that’s where we are now. Republicans claim this new law helps clarify confusion over vaccine requirements, when in fact it does the opposite, which puts front-line healthcare workers and sick patients at additional risk for COVID infection.”