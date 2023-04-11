LAKE WALES — It is commonly known among law enforcement officers that domestic calls are some of the most dangerous because of their unpredictable natures. This proved to once again be true early Monday morning with a domestic call that turned into a hostage situation and ended in an apparent murder-suicide.
The incident took place at 4 a.m. Monday at Lindsey Place in the Highlands Point subdivision and lasted three hours, according to Lake Wales Police Department Chief Chris Velasquez. LWPD was the lead investigating agency because the event took place in the city limits. Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
“The domestic disturbance included children, and the caller had wanted the police department to assist with removing the children from the residence,” Velasquez said during a Monday morning press conference with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
The caller was an adult female. Her connection to the children was not revealed. While the investigation was ongoing at the time of the press conference, Velasquez said the suspect had some “light criminal history.” He also said there may have been prior domestic violence between the adult female and the suspect.
Upon arrival at the home, a child ran out and said Antonio Oliver, 40, was inside and the child told police heard a gun being cocked was head. Officers used a loudspeaker to try and get Oliver to make contact with them. The suspect told officers he just wanted to walk outside and have them shoot him. Officers replied they did not want to harm him and to come out peacefully so no one would get hurt.
The suspect told officers not to shoot into the house. He said he was using the children as human shields and did not want them harmed. Law enforcement determined there were four people inside – the suspect, his 19-year-old stepson, and two female children, ages 16 and 14.
A few hours later, about 7 a.m., law enforcement officers heard a gunshot, which prompted the SWAT team to enter the home. They found the suspect dead behind the front door. Upon clearing the home, the SWAT team also found Oliver’s step-son, a 19-year-old male in a bedroom.
At the time of the press conference Velasquez felt the suspect shot and killed his step-son. The objective was to get Oliver to come out of the house and the situation to resolve peacefully. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
“He (Oliver) was obviously going through some sort of crisis in his mind, and he just chose the wrong way to handle this,” Velasque said.
Police only heard one shot, the self-inflicted one of the suspects. They were not sure when the suspect shot his step-son.
“Right now, our main concern is the family, the survivors, and their mental health and basically, just their wellbeing,” Velasquez said.
The chief called the incident “tragic” for the deceased and their family members left behind. He included the first responders and their families as those being affected as well.
“So, the tragedy that occurred here today, two people are dead, the suspect and a 19-year-old teenager,” Velasquez said. “But the tragedy goes much, much further than that.”
Judd said the SWAT team found “numerous” firearms in the home.
“We consider ourselves very, very lucky today,” Judd said. “Had he wanted to have a gun fight, he could have created a war.”
It would appear there was a veritable arsenal in the home with several long guns, semi automatics and handguns with .50 caliber drums. Grady said there were 911 calls where the suspect begged law enforcement to shoot him but they refused. It is not known when the 911 recordings will be released. Grady said everyone involved, from negotiators to law enforcement, did an excellent job.