judd and vel.

Lake Wales Police Department Chief Chris Velasquez, left, and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd brief the media on a murder-suicide/hostage situation on Monday morning.

 FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT

LAKE WALES — It is commonly known among law enforcement officers that domestic calls are some of the most dangerous because of their unpredictable natures. This proved to once again be true early Monday morning with a domestic call that turned into a hostage situation and ended in an apparent murder-suicide.

The incident took place at 4 a.m. Monday at Lindsey Place in the Highlands Point subdivision and lasted three hours, according to Lake Wales Police Department Chief Chris Velasquez. LWPD was the lead investigating agency because the event took place in the city limits. Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

