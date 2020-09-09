SEBRING — The last month or more have seen several days into the 90s and some into the 100s with a heat index.
It’s not great weather for garbage to sit all day.
That’s what’s happened to some, and for residents of Thunderbird Villages, garbage pickup has been a day late four times in the last six weeks.
Resident covenants demand that garbage cans be kept inside garages, when not left for collection, said Vernie Frank, Thunderbird Villages Home Owners Association president.
“It’s become quite an irritating issue,” said Frank, who along with other residents in the area has a Thursday pickup date. “On Thursday, they get the yard waste and recycling. The garbage just sits there until Friday.”
It used to be that the drivers for that area would pickup on nearby Blueberry Lane, across the street from Village I and II, then get them along with Village III, also known as Thunderbird Hill South Mobile Home Park.
Lately, he said, the driver has picked up Blueberry, and would just leave.
“My wife freezes things — leftovers — before we put it in the garbage can because the garage will stink,” Frank said.
When it sits outside all day, the can gets stinky with maggots and then residents have to clean it.
It’s been a concern and complaint from many customers in the county ever since the recycling program began in February 2017 and garbage collection dropped from twice per week to once a week.
“I’m told they have a dumping issue at the landfill and then told the driver picks his own route,” Frank said.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. can confirm the first one, especially this summer.
“I know that there’s been a lot of lightning closures this time of year,” Howerton said. “We’ve had a lot of them in July and August.”
When weather equipment detects lightning strikes in the area, the landfill must shut down to prevent anyone or any equipment from being hit by lightning while at the top of the mound because it’s the highest point for miles.
Because of when lightning storms tend to form — typically at the end of the day — that means closing the landfill down at the end of the day, with full garbage trucks waiting to dump their loads.
Howerton said residents are told to have their garbage out on the curb by 7 a.m. The window for pickup is actually from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but Florida Department of Transportation regulations limit the number of hours truck drivers may stay on the road in one day.
Drivers will want to pick up loads as early as possible to avoid getting caught by thunderstorms.
However, if a storm does delay them for a day, it can delay every other garbage pickup that week, Howerton said.
He knows that last week — one of Frank’s missed pickups — Waste Connections had a mechanical breakdown on a truck.
“That’s understandable and even allowable under the contract,” Howerton said.
The hauler is not short of people, he said. Sometimes the weather can shut down the garbage, even when it isn’t more than just thunder and rain.
Anyone who has had a missed pickup is advised to contact Waste Connections at 863-655-0005 to let operators there know about it.
Washing cans out is a periodic thing that residents will need to do, Howerton said, simply as a matter of course to keep the smell down and prevent flies.
Aside from that, people can sign up for weather alerts on their smartphones. If you receive a lightning alert sometime from midday to late afternoon, it might affect the next day’s garbage pickup.