When I started flying, stewardesses wore white gloves, minimal make-up, hair no longer than their earlobes, and small gold-toned earrings only – as well as dignified business-like suits, hats and three-inch high heels even when serving food. Not an apron or a pair of “sensible” low-heeled shoes in sight.

During my 27 years flying, I saw uniforms gradually become more and more casual. During one new uniform change, we could choose skirts, slacks or hot pants. Those whose legs were “approved” to wear these shorts were strongly encouraged to – in competition with several other airlines with similar uniforms. The media took note and commented that the airlines were now “selling sex with their service.” I could barely say “hot pants” without blushing and here I was wearing them.

