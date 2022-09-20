When I started flying, stewardesses wore white gloves, minimal make-up, hair no longer than their earlobes, and small gold-toned earrings only – as well as dignified business-like suits, hats and three-inch high heels even when serving food. Not an apron or a pair of “sensible” low-heeled shoes in sight.
During my 27 years flying, I saw uniforms gradually become more and more casual. During one new uniform change, we could choose skirts, slacks or hot pants. Those whose legs were “approved” to wear these shorts were strongly encouraged to – in competition with several other airlines with similar uniforms. The media took note and commented that the airlines were now “selling sex with their service.” I could barely say “hot pants” without blushing and here I was wearing them.
One day I found several photos in a manila envelope in my mailbox. Close ups of me in my baby-blue hot pants uniform. Not a word in or on the envelope. Then one hot afternoon I was out back near the lake’s edge, gardening when I heard a splash and saw a gorgeous young guy in a pair of cut-off jeans rising up out of the water. Jim introduced himself and pointed out his top-floor apartment in the building across the lake. Said he took the photos of me from his balcony and couldn’t resist “coming right over” to meet me when he saw me outside.
I invited him in for a cold drink, going upstairs to get a big towel for him to sit on. Suddenly, I heard my dryer running in the kitchen. I came down to find Jim wearing a small towel from the powder room, saying “I hope you don’t mind. I put my shorts in your dryer.” I handed him the big towel. Instead of wearing it, he put it on the couch and sat on it for what seemed like an eternity, making small talk while I listened for the dryer to turn off. When it finally did, Jim went into the powder room and put his warm cut-offs back on, walked to the end of my property, dove in, and swam home.
Several times Jim called inviting me out but, by then I was engaged yet again and spending all my free time in Los Angeles. trying to keep that flagging, long-distance romance alive. Jim wished me well. I never heard from him again to tell him I had broken off the engagement.
Many years later, Jim came walking down the jetway to where I stood greeting passengers at the door. I stepped forward to hug him but he whispered, “Sam, don’t say my name. Pretend you don’t know me.” We never spoke another word. Jim was one of the last passengers to deplane after the short flight, passing me at the door like we were strangers. When he was almost out of the jetway, Jim stopped, turned and looked back at me for a long moment and blew me a kiss before disappearing out of my life forever except for carefully-worded Christmas cards every year with few details and no contact information. The cards finally stopped.
I think of Jim whenever I hear that old song, something about “Oh, you don’t know the one who dreams of you at night, who wants to touch your face, who longs to hold you tight. To you I’m just a friend, that’s all I’ve ever been — but you don’t know me...”
I did learn that he had taken an undercover job (the details were vague) with the government. I don’t know where he is now, or even if he still is, but who could ever forget a guy who could make an entrance like that?
Jane “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. She invites your comments at samatsea5@gmail.com