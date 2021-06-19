SEBRING — Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin has spent 41 years prosecuting cases for the State Attorney's Office in Florida's Tenth Judicial District, most in Highlands County.
By summer's end, he looks forward to getting out of the courtroom and being among family, especially grandchildren.
"It would be great to be able to see them more," Houchin said. "[I] hope to do a bit of traveling and spending time with family — typical 'grandpa' stuff."
He has some surplus vacation time to use, but also has some cases to tidy up and hand over before he goes. He wants to get at least one case or two to trial before he says good-bye, but at this rate, he doesn't think that will happen. Murder cases delayed by a pandemic and by difficulties in seating a jury have also seen motions for continuance from defense attorneys. Houchin won't say they want to avoid facing him in court, but defense attorneys have asked to push cases beyond his retirement.
He also stopped short of saying he has a good conviction rate: "I don't want to jinx it," he said, smiling.
Last week, the court tried to seat a 12-person jury for the life-felony murder case against Daryl Dennard Cason, 32, accused of killing a man in front of his date in 2016. The trial got postponed in March for a lack of jurors and the same thing happened again, with jurors claiming financial and family hardship and/or starting new jobs.
Raised on a Kentucky farm, Houchin moved to Florida with his family while in high school. When asked about his career, Houchin said it "seems like yesterday" that he started in Polk County, worked 10 years in Hardee County, then came to Highlands in 1993.
"It’s been the blink of an eye," Houchin said. "We’ve worked with some wonderful people, [and] won some good cases."
He holds true that every trial is important and the most important trial is the next one, but some stick out, like the 2012 murder of Aaron Doty: Beaten unconscious, dumped in the woods of Sun 'N Lake of Sebring and burned alive. Another was the 2005 murder of fellow attorney and former prosecutor Janette "Janie" Branham by her estranged husband, a former law enforcement officer.
Lately, Houchin has worked on the 2018 shooting of Deputy William J. Gentry and the 2019 killing of five women at SunTrust bank.
Houchin knew Gentry personally, as well as his mother and brother, also a deputy.
And on Jan. 23, 2019, Houchin was in court. He and the State Attorney's investigator went to the scene on U.S. 27, with traffic blocked both ways, law enforcement all around and the defendant barricaded inside the building. They knew very soon there were no survivors: A video feed from bank cameras showed the defendant standing over victims and shooting them.
"It was pretty obvious the victims were deceased; it was a question of whether he would be taken alive or not," Houchin said.
"Families are at the heart of the homicide cases," Houchin said. "It’s so tough on the families, the victim’s families are just devastated."
When it goes to trial, and the jury returns a verdict, Houchin said, both families, the victim's and defendant's, stop breathing.
COVID-19 brought some innovations with virtual hearings, but Highlands County was already "a generation ahead of many Florida counties," Houchin said, with flat-screens, smart boards, overhead sound systems and attorneys' tables wired for laptops.
"That way the jury doesn’t just hear things, they see things," Houchin said.
Victim’s rights have evolved, he said. Victim's advocates work to get families compensation for monetary losses and funeral arrangements, and the Child Advocacy Center provides a safe place with professional interviewers and mental health counselors for child victims.
His advice for new prosecutors: Be straight with people, do not overstate a case and always show empathy to victims' families.
"Take it one day at a time," Houchin said. "Take the job seriously, but don’t take yourself too seriously."
Meanwhile, of all the Tenth District, he's chosen Highlands County to build a house and retire. He loves the community. When he goes walking, people often honk or wave as they drive by.
He's never completely sure, he jokes, if that person is a former defendant or not.