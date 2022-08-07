SEBRING — A house fire saw a relatively quick response time and no injuries Thursday night, with firefighters keeping the blaze to a bedroom.
Highlands County officials report that the family, although displaced, had somewhere to stay. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The fire call went out at 8:42 p.m. Thursday, county officials report, with engines responding from Stations 1, 7, and 9. Station 9 sits just a block away.
Brush Truck 12 responded, as did Medic Units 7 from Sun ‘N Lake and 17-2 from downtown Sebring. The Division Chief also responded along with District Chief 1 and Battalion Chief 1.
All told, officials said, at least 10 firefighters and three chiefs arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of a house in the 3700 block of Sebring Parkway. They soon had it under control and cleared the scene by 10:22 p.m., officials said.