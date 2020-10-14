SEBRING — Residents smelled smoke and got themselves and their kids out safely from a fire that destroyed their home early Tuesday morning.
American Red Cross was called to aid the family, said Capt. Austin Maddox with Sebring Fire Department, but the house in the 4800 block of Second Street was a total loss.
Maddox said the family called 911 and fire crews got the call just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters arrived to find “heavy fire conditions,” Maddox said.
Crews from Engines 14 and 15 and Arial 15 (Ladder Truck) attacked the fire and were able to clear the scene by approximately 7 a.m., Maddox said.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services also arrived on scene if needed. Fortunately, Maddox said, there were no injuries.
Sebring Fire called the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal to investigate the cause. As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a determination had not been made, Maddox said.