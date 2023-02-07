LAKE PLACID — Highlands County fire crews rolled en masse to a brush fire Monday afternoon that engulfed a parked truck and nearly ignited an adjacent house.
Fortunately, no one was hurt and the house at the end of Samuel Avenue in Lake Placid had no more damage than broken windows that faced the fire.
Mark Ellis, chief of operations for Highlands County Fire Rescue, said a backdoor neighbor admitted to burning brush in his backyard, which got out of control and spread toward the Samuel Avenue house.
That call came in at 12:59 p.m., Ellis said, dispatching Engines 36 and 41, along with Brush 36 and Tanker 39.
Natasha Watson, owner and landlady of the Samuel Avenue home, said the renter was unharmed, but she was surprised to get a call at work about her burning house.
At first, she thought it was her primary residence in Placid Lakes, but soon learned it was the rental in Highway Park.
“I saw it from CVS,” Watson said of the column of smoke.
Neighbor Mary Howard said the smoke was visible for a good distance.
“I saw it from Winn-Dixie,” Howard said.
The neighbor burning brush had a hose line, Ellis said, but it wasn’t enough to contain his brush pile.
“This is why the fire department and [Florida] Forestry [Service] say you have to be careful,” Ellis said.
Earlier that day, at 11:01 a.m., the Sebring Fire Department got a call for a house fire, and sent out Engines 14 and 15, along with Brush 14.
That also turned out to be a trash pile, only the resident at that house, in the 1700 block of Rainbow Avenue, had managed to douse the fire by the time fire crews arrived.
The smell of smoke and burnt plastic still wafted through and around the concrete-block home, but no plume or wisps of smoke remained.
Sebring Fire Chief Robert Border said the trash pile in the backyard ignited, somehow, though people there could not tell him how it happened.
Per protocol, Border called in the Division of the State Fire Marshal to investigate.
Fortunately, Border said, no one was hurt.