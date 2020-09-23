SEBRING — Sebring Fire Department took just eight minutes to arrive at and knock down a house fire Tuesday morning.
Unfortunately, said Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley, the fire made the home unlivable and displaced the two people living there.
Fortunately, he said, they have family nearby and a place to stay.
Riley said the call first came into SFD Station 14 downtown at 8:51 a.m.
Engine 14-1 arrived at 8:52 a.m. Firefighters found fire shooting out the back windows of the one-story, concrete block home on Washington Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, he said.
Fire crews immediately went in through the front while Engine 15-1 from the U.S. 27 station arrived and ran a five-inch line to a nearby hydrant, 400 feet away.
Approximately 10 firefighters had the blaze under control by 8:59 a.m. Riley said, confirming the time with Capt. Chuck Piper, commander on scene.
“It was a very quick and aggressive knock-down, and we normally do that with less than 2,000 gallons,” Riley said.
He added that it doesn’t have as much to do with volume of water as how it’s applied.
Preferring to give a percentage versus a dollar amount of damage, Riley estimated the damage at 60%.
Dollar amounts do not always reflect the livability of the structure versus the property value assigned to it by the property appraiser, Riley explained. A smaller, less expensive house may have a lower dollar amount of damage than a larger one, but may be completely destroyed from that damage.
Riley said the couple did not ask for assistance from the American Red Cross, which usually provides for temporary accommodations and other immediate emergency needs in such cases.