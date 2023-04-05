SEBRING — The Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal has not released a cause for Friday’s early morning house fire in Sebring.
Sebring Fire Capt. Chad Marley reported their department had one injury. A firefighter received radiating heat burns and had to be treated.
That crew member is now back on duty, he said, but there were no reports of civilians hurt in the fire.
The fire call came in at 6 a.m. to the Sebring Fire Department regarding a house fire in the Highlands Homes neighborhood of Sebring, off Fifth Street.
Fire Capt. Austin Maddox told the Highlands News-Sun that it was an abandoned structure in use by squatters. He did not know if they started the fire, deferring to the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services — Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive Investigations (DIFS-DFAEI or “DIFS”), otherwise called the “Fire Marshal.”
However, he said the squatters did get out before the fire got too intense. He also said firefighters saw the family, who live immediately next door, running out to safety as the fire crews arrived.
The home was a total loss. Without knowing the cause, firefighters can’t give a specific warning to homeowners about fire safety.
In general, always be careful with an open flame or cigarette, take extra care and caution not to have flammable materials around a cook stove or cooking surface and when using electrical outlets, do not overload them.