Inching closer to the inferno

Sebring firefighters inch closer to an inferno that burned just before dawn on Friday in the Highlands Homes area of Sebring. Civilians, both residents and squatters, escaped from the danger area, but one firefighter received radiant heat burns during the response. The firefighter, reportedly, has returned to duty.

 COURTESY/SEBRING POLICE DEPARTMENT

SEBRING — The Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal has not released a cause for Friday’s early morning house fire in Sebring.

Sebring Fire Capt. Chad Marley reported their department had one injury. A firefighter received radiating heat burns and had to be treated.

Recommended for you