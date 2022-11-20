Incoming House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, released a plan Friday that will make changes in committees and subcommittees, including creating an Infrastructure Strategies Committee overseeing issues such as transportation, water quality and flood resilience. The plan came as lawmakers prepare to meet Tuesday in an organization session that will include Renner formally becoming speaker.
The plan will make a series of changes in subcommittees, such as creating the Water Quality, Supply & Treatment Subcommittee and the Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee. While the House has had a similarly named Local Administration & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee the past two years, the addition of special districts to the name comes after lawmakers decided in April to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District in the Orlando area and five other special districts.