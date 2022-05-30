SEBRING — By local code, your house has to have an address number displayed where people can see it.
Emergency medical, fire and police responders need it. Lately, so do civilians making deliveries at all hours of the day and night.
Chad Dubose, a Sebring native, has taken on a part-time job with DoorDash in a post-COVID world where people have opted to be more reclusive.
Unfortunately, he said, delivering food is dangerous enough when you do find the right location, let alone playing “door bingo” on dimly-lit streets in people’s yards or apartment complexes.
A few times he’s walked up on people, either at a big party or a small gathering, who appeared to be armed and not expecting a food delivery.
“If you’re doing this alone, especially if you are a female, it’s very dangerous,” Dubose said. “Male or female, you’re no match for a bullet.”
Walking around in the dark looking for house or apartment numbers can be more dangerous, he said. Using a flashlight could help, but it provides a target.
“All they have to do is aim for the light, [and] they’re aiming at you,” Dubose said.
Customers can select an option to get text alerts and messages from the driver, who can then ask which house is theirs. However, he said, most users either don’t know about that option or don’t choose it.
According to Highlands County’s Technical Standards Manual, Section Six, building and house numbers must be permanently affixed to the front of the structure and on the mailbox, post, wall or fence, so that it’s visible and legible from the street.
It has to be Arabic numerals, versus Roman, unless the county engineer approves otherwise. The numbers can’t be decorative or difficult to read, the manual states.
Also, the numbers must be made of a weather-resistant material in a color that contrasts with the immediate background. They also must be no less than four inches tall for single family, duplex, triplex or quadruplex residences, and no less than six inches tall for multi-family, commercial and office developments.
If businesses and apartments are in a complex, they need to have their specific address number on or by the door, also in 6-inch-tall numbers.
The county set these standards in recent decades as the county population grew closer to 100,000 people and emergency services needed to get to people for life-safety reasons. The Town of Lake Placid also calls for 4-inch numbers in contrasting colors on both the building and the mailbox, post, wall or fence, visible and legible from the street.
Avon Park requires a minimum of 4-inch Arabic numerals with a half-inch thickness and contrasting color, also visible from the street. Sebring city code requires each principal building to bear its address on its frontage. Those occupied by more than one dwelling or business should have separate numbers on each door, and those numbers must be visible from the street.
Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said that code recommends 4-inch numbers and having the number also on the mailbox for homes located back from the roadway.
The city is also trying to require house numbers on the docks on Lake Jackson and Dinner Lake. Docks on the lakes are supposed to have reflectors on the dock every 25 feet and a light at the end of the dock to warn boaters how far out the dock sits in the water.
Meanwhile, Dubose understands how some residents have cocooned themselves into their homes since COVID-19 hit, and while some solitude is nice, he said sometimes having people know where you are is a good thing.
Recalling a decades-old LifeAlert advertisement of a woman calling out “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” Dubose said people could end up saying, “I’ve fallen and you can’t find me.”