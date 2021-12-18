SEBRING— Every March the population of Highlands County swells with a massive influx of race fans, team members and celebrities for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring as Presented by Advance Auto Parts. This year is a double header with the return of the World Endurance Championship racing.
The event known as Super Sebring is slated for March 15-20, will bring thousands of race team members to the area who will be looking for lodging. With limited space in traditional hotels, Gilbert Randall and Gary and Heidi Graves of Deluxe Country Club Villas have stepped in to fill the gap. They find homes of local residents and rent them to the race teams or celebrities that are in town for the races. Gary said as of Dec. 9, they already had 152 homes rented and were in need of about 100 more for the “window of rental March 6-22, 2022.
“We rent to race teams, their sponsors, any affiliates with the race teams, no race fans,” Gary said.
Ideally, the homes for the race teams should be close to the track, no more than a 20 minute drive.
“Our main core of our clientele is Spring Lake, that's where I live,” Graves said.
They have lost some homes they would normally rent out because of death of the homeowner and COVID fears that caused people to move away, he said.
“We are looking for pristine homes,” graves said. “Four and five bedroom homes are in demand. Those are hard to find. Spring Lake area is the hot spot. That's where all the teams want to stay.”
When Spring Lake is fully rented, it's necessary to reach out farther. With the long hours put in at the track, crews don't want to drive far to get “home.”
From four and five bedrooms they are searching for three bedrooms with a two bathroom minimum or a two bedroom two bath villas.
“I'm entering my 21st year,” Graves said. “I am the pioneer of renting privately-owned homes to the race teams. My first year, I rented four homes, in 2019 I built the business to where we rented 203 homes.”
Those thinking about renting their homes can rest assured they will be treated with respect. The renters sign contracts for normal wear and tear. The contract includes no smoking, no pets, no children and no burning candles.
“We stand behind everything,' Graves said. “In the 20 years I have under my belt, we've had nine – I log them, nine situations where people have come home and it was beyond normal wear and tear. If that were to happen, we hire a team that would put it back together like it never happened.”
The business liability insurance covers any accidents such as a slip and fall in the home or on the property.
“We've never had a claim yet, but you never know,” Graves said.
Graves is expecting more and the rentals needed will go up accordingly. The travel bans have been lifted and Graves said their two European partners are expecting more teams to come to Sebring.
Randall does year-round catering at the track and is well known with the teams. He was talking with Graves one day and they decided to become partners. Randall bought into the business in January 2021. Graves said he is very savvy with technology and has become a great partner.
Anyone interested in renting your home during the March race season should call Randall or Graves at 863-381-4772 or email dleuxeccvillas@gmail.com.