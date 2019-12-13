SEBRING — A Florida House subcommittee gave nearly unanimous approval Wednesday to a measure that would let advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants practice independently from physicians.
“It’s been a long-term effort on my part,” said bill sponsor Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park, who first introduced the idea to fellow legislators in March 2014.
The vote, he said, was nearly unanimous except for one: Rep. Richard Stark, D-Weston, who said he could not vote for a bill that would change from having doctors being in control. Pigman said this showed a bipartisan effort on the part of his fellow legislators.
Most of all, he’s glad to see the bill moving along after pushing for it for more than five years.
“The genesis of this is to enhance access in rural areas,” said Pigman, who works as a contracted physician in the AdventHealth Sebring emergency room.
He said some clinics, like Pioneer Clinic in Wauchula, already have APRNs and PAs providing medical care. This bill would remove the requirement to have a doctor overseeing their work.
“It removes a cost driver,” Pigman said.
As reported by the News Service of Florida this week, the Legislature in recent years has expanded the “scope” of practice for advanced practice registered nurses. In 2016, lawmakers authorized advanced practice registered nurses to prescribe controlled substances, but that law kept requirements on nurses to have physicians supervise those prescriptions.
Pigman’s bill, which will be in the upcoming 2020 legislative session, would build on that and allow certain advanced practice registered nurses to practice without written agreements with supervisory physicians.
To qualify, nurses would need to have completed a graduate level course in pharmacology and have 2,000 hours of supervised practice in the preceding two years.
Put another way, the advanced practice registered nurses could then admit, manage and discharge patients at hospitals and other facilities, as well as prescribe medication, write orders and sign and certify documents such as death certificates.
This may result in more clinics, Pigman said, but he said that’s a good thing.
“I love all of our surgeons,” Pigman said, pointing out that interventional cardiologists and other specialists provide excellent care on those fields. “I think [where] we miss is just really good basic care for diabetic and hypertension, so we don’t need professional care.”
Pigman likens it to prenatal care. Ensuring a healthy baby means providing good preventative care for the expectant mother. Likewise, he said, good long-term health depends on good preventative and health maintenance care throughout life.
News Service of Florida reports that Pigman has downplayed educational differences between physicians and advanced practice registered nurses, saying he spent 11 years in schools and residencies before practicing on his own while nurses, to qualify to work independently under his bill, would have an estimated 10 years of college and work experience.
“Think about that the next time someone tells you the difference in training,” Pigman said.
His bill must still pass the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee, where Pigman is asking for a $200,000 to $300,000 allocation to cover the cost of reviewing licensure for the nurses covered under the law.
After that, it would go to the Health and Human Services Committee and then the House floor before going to the Florida Senate.
There, it’s expected to see opposition from physicians groups whose opposition has kept senators from voting for similar measures.
According to News Service of Florida, Pigman told the committee Wednesday that he has been working on the proposal since 2014 when he joined forces with Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, to try to pass the change.
“This effort has come to define why I am in the Legislature,” said Pigman, who leaves the House next fall because of term limits.