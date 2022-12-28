SEBRING — A lot of national reports speculate that America may have a recession at the start of the new year.
Highlands County Economic Development Manager Jeff King said the county is seeing more people move in, not just from retirement, but from jobs relocating to the county from other parts of Florida, primarily Southeast Florida.
He said that may help insulate the county against recession, and meeting employees’ needs helps, especially when it comes to housing.
Right now, he said, the county has businesses moving in from other parts of the state, mainly construction materials companies of the kinds moving into the former Georgia-Pacific building along State Road 70.
Workers driving up from Miami want to settle in closer, he said.
Of the jobs that have left the area, he said, most were in hospitality, but the county has more establishments now than at the beginning of the year, and unemployment is down.
He said the population predicted to arrive by 2030 will need an additional 3,000 jobs, and wages are up.
King said wages in 2020 and 2021 increased by $2,600 to $40,928 per year, which works out to $19.40 per hour — a 6.9% improvement. He expects this year’s numbers to go up again, when he sees the results in April 2023.
Having jobs at those wages will lure the workers the county needs, but then all the other jobs will have to get paid more to keep up.
Commission Chair Chris Campbell said he was glad to see the county had the highest salary increase of all the surrounding counties. King noted the county also has the highest unemployment of the Heartland region, which he could not answer.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts noted that the Sebring Airport Authority got a $1.8 million grant, which he attributed to the work being Economic Development staff.
Development Services Director Leah Sauls said of dwellings built in the county this year, 542 were started and 104 were finished. Another 224 mobile homes had pulled permits. Eleven duplexes have started this year, she said. None have finished.
There have been no multi-family projects or workforce housing projects built this year, Sauls said. Spanish Moss, a multi-family development in Spring Lake, should have received its permits this month, she said. It won’t be “workforce housing,” but should serve that community.
The first phase will have 52 units.
Inside Sebring city limits, Persimmon Commons was built under the low-income housing tax credit as a 60-unit development, Sauls said.
Two other multi-family projects have made it through the concurrency phase, Sauls said: 9th and Oak Townhomes, 24 units in The Country Club of Sebring, and Sebring Parkway Townhomes, a 300-unit subdivision by Bernie Little Distributors on Scenic Highway.
Other projects in the works include Hammock Walk Townhomes, 20 units in front of Moss Hammock on Hammock Road; Sebring Square Townhomes, 275 units also adjacent to Bernie Little; Briarwood Apartments, 529 units within Sebring city limits, and an unnamed developer of 300 units in Avon Park.
All told, she thinks the county will have more than 550 new dwellings within the year.